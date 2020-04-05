Lagos, Abuja, Edo record 10 new COVID-19 cases

Agency Reporter

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country has recorded 10 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Lagos, Abuja and Edo.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account on Sunday, said that of the 10 new cases, Lagos has six while Abuja and Edo have two cases each.

The new cases brought Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 224.

Twenty-seven of the cases had recovered and discharged while five deaths had been recorded.

It said that Lagos has 115 cases; Abuja- 45; Osun- 20; Oyo and Edo have nine cases each, Bauch -six; Akwa Ibom- five; Ogun and Kaduna four cases each.

Others were: Enugu and Ekiti- two cases each while Rivers and Benue and Ondo States has one case respectively.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa Region, showed that there were 8,377 cases on the African continent with 371 deaths recorded. (NAN)