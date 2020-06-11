Lady Who Uses Fake Naira Notes To Defraud Customers Withdrawing From POS Caught

Lady caught with fake Naira notes she used to defraud customers coming to withdraw money from her POS

An unidentified Nigerian lady has been nabbed while trying to deposit N200k worth of fake currency at a POS facility in Benin, Edo state capital.

When confronted by those who turned up at the scene as she pleaded for mercy, the lady admitted that what she did is a criminal offence.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

She also disclosed that she was introduced to the criminal act by a man she met on Facebook.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

