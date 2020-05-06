Lady Seen Testing Different Face Mask Before Buying

Some Nigerians have expressed shock after a video surfaced showing a Nigerian woman testing different masks before she finally bought one. With such an act, many have predicted that the virus is bound to spread more.

This video shows a Nigerian lady falling a victim of not taking precaution for she and others to stay safe.

The lady who walked into a shop were face masks are being sold was seen testing the face masks one after the other instead of just picking one.

This is totally wrong of her to have done as it is not safe for her and others who may want to buy. A twitter user @lauracufft who reacted to the video said:

“so people are buying face mask in traffic. Testing and returning saying ” this one no fit me” we are in deep shit.

