Lady Reveals Sad Reason Why She Will Never Date Broke Guys

A Nigerian lady identified as Eniola has vowed never to date a broke guy again.

She took the decision after her previous experience with broke guys that left her sad.

According to Eniola, she once dated a jobless guy who she was helping, but he ghosted her the moment he got a good job. She revealed that he lost the job 6 months after and tried to come back to her, but she ignored him.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

She revealed that she is no longer ready to build any man and any man who wants her should build himself first as she also made herself who she is today.

She wrote:

“I once dated uncle fine boy without a job because I thought he had POTENTIAL, I’d send him money for food twice a month. Well, he stopped calling and ghosted me when he had a good job. I know what having money feels like so I won’t be dating anybody WITHOUT MONEY.

By the way, he got fired after 6 months then he tried to “HEY” his way back into my life since 2016 but his messages are still there ON READ.” she wrote.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

