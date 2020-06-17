Lady Allegedly Kills Her Lesbian Partner In Delta State After She Caught Her Sleeping With A Man

A woman has died after her lesbian partner allegedly stabbed her to death and left her body to decay for days.

The deceased, identified as Vivian, allegedly caught her lesbian partner Spicykvng Vee having s3x with a man.

Spicykvng Vee, who is a known stud, was reportedly embarrassed after being caught with a man. Worried about her reputation, Spicykvng reportedly apologised to Vivian and she accepted her apology.

However, she was allegedly still scared that Vivian might expose her on Facebook so she allegedly stabbed her to death in Delta State and escaped to Enugu state after calling Vivian’s mother to tell her that her daughter has travelled.

Vivian’s body was in her room for 3 days before she was found. At first, friends worried that she was missing, but after flies were seen trooping out of her room, the landlord was called and they broke into the home to find Vivian’s decaying body on Monday, June 15.

Spicykvng Vee was arrested in Enugu and is in custody.

