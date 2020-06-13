La Liga Title Race: Hazard Important To Real Madrid Like Messi For Barca

Eden Hazard dominated France and England with his brilliant ball skills which made Real Madrid snap him up in the summer of 2019.

The Los Blancos hope he will fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo-shaped but he has scored just one goal in 15 appearances and has been plagued by fitness issues. The Belgian was expected to miss the rest of the season but the Covid-19-enforced break favoured him as it gave the former Blues man time to recover.

Hazard has been in tremendous form since his return to training and Former Real Madrid defender, Alvaro Arbeloa, who is now an academy coach in the Spanish capital revealed to the club’s TV: ” Eden Hazard has returned like an airplane. He is going to win us many games.”

Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane (L) talks to Real Madrid’s Belgian forward Eden Hazard during the Spanish league football match Levante UD against Real Madrid CF at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia on February 22, 2020. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The 29-year-old will be vital for Zinedine Zidane – same way Lionel Messi will be key for Barcelona with the 11 remaining La Liga matches. And the Belgian begins his comeback against Eibar on Sunday.

Real Madrid are currently behind Barcelona with two points and they will be desperately to regain the lead and win the La Liga title they so much crave this season.

Marco Asensio is also back from a longtime injury but he may not be fit enough to start matches but Gareth Bale and Karim Bazema are in great shape. The duo can form a deadly partnership with Hazard and blow Barcelona out of the waters in the La Liga title race.

Bale and Benzema complimented Cristiano Ronaldo very very during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu and Hazard will be hoping to get the same amount of support as he leads the charge for Madrid.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

