La Liga Club Sack Coach After Defeat At San Mames

La Liga club, Real Betis has sacked Coach Joan Rubi after their 1-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

The club has endured a run of poor results, with only eight wins out of 30 matches this season which left the club in 14th position with just 34 points.

In a statement via their official twitter handle, the club wrote: “Real Betis would like to thank Joan Francesc Ferrer Sicilia ‘Rubi’ and his technical staff for all their services and professionalism. All the best in the future, gaffer.”

Betis immediately announced sporting coordinator Alexis Trujillo as his replacement. Trujillo wasted no time as he had his first training session this afternoon and will be in-charge of the remaining eight matches of the season.

Rubi joined Real Betis last summer following his impressive campaign with Espanyol, but bad results and even worse displays brought an end to his time in the Basque country.

source:- fcnaija

