Kwara to punish travel ban violators

Kwara State government has threatened to punish violators of its interstate travel ban.

Deputy Governor and Chairman of COVID-19 Technical Committee, Mr Kayode Alabi, stated this at a meeting with the leadership of the Hausa community in Ilorin, the state capital.

Alabi said some of the COVID-19 index cases in the state were non-residents intercepted by security personnel.

He urged the executive members of the community to inform their people to stay anywhere they are until the end of the pandemic.

The deputy governor noted that “the virus does not show on faces and the moment a carrier mingles with others, it increases community spreading”.

