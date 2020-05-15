Kwara records three new cases of COVID-19

Agency Reporter

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three more positive cases of COVID-19 in Kwara.

The NCDC on its verified website stated that this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 56, with 12 patients discharged and one death recorded in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the update table as at 9:30pm on Thursday showed that there were now 43 active cases, while 12 had so far been discharged and one death recorded. (NAN)

