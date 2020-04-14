Kwara dredges Asa River

From Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Kwara State Government has begun the dredging of Asa River in Ilorin.

This is to prevent the yearly flood disasters during rainy season caused by Asa River overflow.

The Nation yesterday noticed workers dredging the Asa River along Gada and Unity areas.

Environment Commissioner Aliyu Saifudeen said Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had approved the contract for the dredging of the river.

Saifudeen, an architect, said the dredging, which covers over four kilometres of the river, is expected to get rid of obstacles hampering the smooth flow of the river.

He said: “Accordingly, the notorious annual flood at various points, especially at the bridges, will certainly be a thing of the past.”

Seifudeen added that the contractor has been given four weeks to complete the project.

He assured him of the cooperation of his ministry in achieving this.

The commissioner said that henceforth, the river would enjoy regular maintenance to add beauty to the aesthetic value of the state capital, Ilorin.

The contractor handling the reconstruction of Jagun- Okelele- Alagbado Road in Ilorin East Local Government has intensified work on the project.

The long- abandoned road is the major route leading to the Sobi Specialist Hospital, designated as an isolation centre for the treatment of victims of infectious diseases.

Workers were at the project’s site working throughout the weekend. They resumed work at the site yesterday.

Excited by the spate of work on the road project, the people of Ibagun (Okelele) community hailed the governor for approving the reconstruction of the road.

The Chairman of Ibagun Progressive Union (IPU), Alhaji Kuranga Omomeji, thanked the governor for his transformation of the state and the Ibagun community since his assumption of office.

He also acknowledged the role of the governor’s Special Adviser (Political), Malam Sa’adu Salahu, in attracting developmental projects to the community.

Salahu, who has taken the task of monitoring the project upon himself, being an indigene of Ibagun, thanked the contractor for working towards meeting the time frame for the completion of the road project.

He also thanked Governor AbdulRazaq for executing a number of projects in his community.

