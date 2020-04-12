Kwara churches conduct online services for Easter

From Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and total lockdown, many churches in Kwara state on Sunday conducted online services for Easter.

Kwara State Government had announced a total lockdown from 6pm on April 10 after two comfired cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Leadership of Living Faith Church (LFC) aka Winners Chapel in the state had directed its members to observe the Easter Sunday service at their respective homes.

In the alternative, it admonished members to hook up to the headquarters and watch the service online.

In his online exhortation in Ilorin, Supervising Pastor, Pastoral Council of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ademola Popoola, charged Christians to emulate virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion exhibited by Jesus Christ.

Popoola urged them to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers in other faiths, adding that good neighbourliness, selflessness and patience were among the lessons taught and exemplified by Jesus Christ.

The Cleric advised Nigerians to reflect on how best to positively impact the lives of their neighbours and family members through love, kindness and care for one another as the world fights against COVID-19.

Also in his message, Prophet Emmanuel Alonge of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Imole, Ogidi Oloje headquarters, Ilorin called On Nigerians to be full of prayers and imbibe Christ-like sacrifices as exemplified by Jesus Christ during the season of Easter.

He admonised Christians to imbibe the lessons of sacrificial living and love, which are the hallmarks of Easter.

Alonge urged Christians to use the opportunity of the Easter season to engage in more prayers for the State and the Nation.

Pastor Kayode Omotosho of the Christ Apostolic Church (C.A.A) Anu Sogo Lorimi, Kilanko village, also in Ilorin, said that resurrection of Jesus Christ brings hope to the lives of Christians.

He stressed the needs for people to depend on God to address the current pandemic that is facing the world, adding that all powers belong to Him alone.

At New Life Trinity Chapel Gaa-Akanbi, Pastor ldowu Constain, urged Christians to imbible the teachings of the festive period as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

He added that the season is not for merry making alone.

