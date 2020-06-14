Kunta1Don is back to the Afrobeats scene with a brand new Afro swing jam titled “You & Me” featuring Gervais after his last Hot collaborations with Zlatan and Chinko Ekun .

“You & Me” was produced by Verseless, Listen and Enjoy below

https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Kunta-You-Me-ft.-Gervais.mp3

Follow Kunta 1 Don on social media via – @kunta1Don

