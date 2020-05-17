Confirm fresh out by Nigerian UK based act “Kulh” whom visited Nigeria in December 2019 for club tour, Kulh waste no time serve up with new record following the successful release of his latest output titled “Gbagbe Eh” featuring Tipsy.
This time Kulh comes through with club banger entitled “E Consine You? which features Slimcase (the king & street of Lamba). This new single was produced by Cracker & Mix, Mastered by Sound Mix.
It’s a must hear that will get you on dance floor, listen up and leave your comment
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
The post Kulh – “E Consine You” f. Slimcase (Prod. Cracker) appeared first on tooXclusive.