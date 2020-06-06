Krizbeatz x Diamond Platnumz x Ceeboi – “Abi”

It Krizbeatz the Drum-boy with another smashing hit dubbed “ABI” featuring Diamond Platnumz and CeeBoi.
“ABI” x Diamond Platnumz x Ceeboi… The King Of New Wave, Krizbeatz (The Drummer Boy) delivers a brand new Afrobeat/Pop record titled “Abi” to achieve this he teamed up with Tanzania biggest music export – Diamond Platnumz and fast rising Afrobeat singer, CeeBoi.
This song is a follow up to the talented music producer, DJ and Sound Architect recent releases; ‘HIT ADM Remix‘ and ‘Riddim‘ featuring Skales and Yemi Alade. It comes with a good Afro melody, beat and dance vibe. Diamond Platnumz graced the song with his irresistible vibe and dance steps in the video.
Listen!
Watch and Enjoy the official music video accompanied with the new tune- ‘ABI‘.
