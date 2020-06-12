Kranium – “Gal Policy” (Remix) ft. Tiwa Savage

Melody Gad, Kranium teams up with No. 1 Africa’s Bad Gyal, Tiwa Savage for the Remix of his latest hit single – “Gal Policy”.

Kranium x Tiwa Savage – “Gal Policy (Remix)”… Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall singer, Kranium decides to bless our playlist with a smashing remix to his latest hit – ‘Gal Policy’ which is buzzing heavily and preparing mood for the coming summer. To achieve this hot remix he linked up with Nigeria’s music Queen, Tiwa Savage who graced the record with her sultry, cool Bad girl vocals.

The original single produced by Jahvy and Ambassador was released March 27, 2020 and since then it been on repeat, in the heart of many music lover. Currently also enjoying massive streams on digital platform. To appreciate the love Kranium serves his fans this Remix.

Listen and Enjoy “Gal Policy (Remix)“, a cool Afro-Reggae / Pop tune for the soul..

