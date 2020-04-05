Kobe Bryant inducted into 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the nine honorees in the Class of 2020 presented by Fifty-Five South Ventures.

The Class of 2020 will be enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Birthplace of Basketball, on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The Class of 2020 includes:

18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant,

15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan,

15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Kevin Garnett,

four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich,

10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings,

three-time NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey,

five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens and

longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann.

“The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honorees is beyond measure,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“In 2020, the basketball community has suffered the unimaginable loss of iconic figures Commissioner David Stern and Kobe Bryant, as well as the game itself due to COVID-19.

We have also banded together like never before in appreciation of the game and those who have made it the uniting force it is today.

Today we thank the Class of 2020 for all they have done for the game of basketball and we look forward to celebrating them at Enshrinement in August.”

KOBE BRYANT [Player] — Recognized posthumously, Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000-16) and 11-time All-NBA First Team selection (2002, 2003, 2004, 2006-13).

As an All-Star, he earned the Game’s MVP trophy four times (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011). He was also a five-time NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010), the 2008 NBA MVP and Finals MVP twice (2009, 2010).

He famously scored the second-most points in a single game in NBA history (81), led the NBA in total points for four seasons (2003, 2006, 2007, 2008) and ranks fourth on the NBA’s career points list (33,643).

Often celebrated for his offensive prowess, Bryant was also a nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member (2000, 2003, 2004, 2006-11).

With USA Basketball, Bryant earned an Olympic gold medal in 2008 and 2012.