Klopp Calls For End To England’s Fixture Mayhem

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday stepped up his calls to protect players from burn – out after claiming England’ s festive fixture pile – up was bad for the sport .

Klopp is one of a growing number of Premier League managers frustrated by the demands placed on top- flight teams by England’ s domestic competitions and television ’ s unquenchable thirst to show the games .

Liverpool are down to 12 fit senior outfield players after a host of injuries in recent weeks , while Tottenham star Harry Kane suffered a torn hamstring on New Year ’ s Day and Newcastle lost four players in one match .

Klopp believes coaches and football people should be included in the discussion with the sport ’ s governing bodies and television companies to ensure a proper solution can be found .

I told what I had to say to UEFA personally , I told FIFA sometimes in interviews because I don ’ t know anyone there and I don ’ t think the Premier League, FA ( Football Association) or Football League are in any doubt of my opinion, ” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

“ I just do that not because of me but because I think someone has to speak for the players .

“ If you have a good friend and you see him twice a year, brilliant. Best time of your life. If you see him every day you think after five days ‘ What the heck ?’.

“ But what we do is throw a football at the people. How many games were on Boxing Day ? There were maybe some men , probably , who watched all of them live .

“ I don ’ t think that ’ s good for their relationship . It ’ s not good for mine and I already watch a lot of football . ”

Klopp wants all parties to get together and come up with a sustainable plan and he has volunteered to attend.

“ The solution is to bring all these people together and try to think one time in all these negotiations about the players, ” he added.

“ Other people are sitting there and they are not football people . We need to talk with football people , I think there is a solution possible .

“ We love this game but in the end , we have to make sure that we can all come through and in the end , the best team wins and not the luckiest with injuries . If you need me in the discussion I am pretty much there . ”

