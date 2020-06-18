Kizz Daniel Signs New Deal With American Record Label, EMPIRE

Nigerian singer and Flyboi inc boss, Kizz Daniel has signed a deal with American distribution company, EMPIRE.

Kizz Daniel who is gearing for the release of his album “King Of Love” has signed a new deal with American distribution company and record label popularly known as Empire which is located in the United States. The record label is known to be associated with hip hop music acts like Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, SZA, and other top acts in the country.

Olamide also signed a joint venture deal with the company in February which would also benefit his signee, Fireboy. The announcement was made the label’s official Twitter page where they shared a picture of the singer to welcome him to the family

