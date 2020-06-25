Kizz Daniel – “King Of Love” Album

Kizz Daniel takes us on a roller coaster of Love with new Album – “King of Love”

With 17 songs, no features and love as the theme of his most talked about body of work, Nigerian Singer & songwriter Kizz Daniel is set to take his rightful stead as Africa’s King of Love songs.

An album which was carefully curated my some of the brightest music heads in the country was upgraded from a 7 track EP to a full fledged album in recent turn of events. His prolific track record of not releasing any bad song since his debut into the Nigerian music scene with his Platinum hit love song Woju has earned him the nick name Vado d’ great.

Sampling preview of songs from the album such as ‘Ada’, ‘Boys Are Bad‘ and ‘Aii‘ Kizz has succeeded in stirring conversations on social which has left him as a trending topic on social media for weeks leading up till now. Each track on this 17 songs body of work has it own message of Love.

‘Jaho‘ Produced by DJ Coublon talks about “Self love”, It comes with the power of acceptance. Accept your flaws and your weakness. You need no approval from anyone to be you. Know who you are.

‘ADA‘ Produced by DJ Coublon and Youn Jonn talks about “African Love”. It’s Time for M’pa to give away his first daughter ‘ADA’ to the man of her choice.

‘Boys Are Bad‘ Produced by PhilKeyz and DJ Coublon is about “Insecurity In Love “. Although love is jealous, it can be controlled with trust.

‘We Won Comot‘ Produced by Krizbeatz is about “Love For The Night Life”. Express yourself in the highest !!! Be the center of attention.

‘Aii‘ also produced by Krizbeatz talks about “Long Distance Love”. Love will travel as far as you let it. The distance can only matter if love doesn’t exist, Aii ?

‘Pak n Go‘ produced by DJ Coublon is about “Expensive Love”. Love is an expensive gift money can’t buy. if you find love for free , do not take for granted by putting a price on it.

‘Need Somebody‘ produced by Major Bangz and TeeY Mix is about “Lonely Love”. EVERYONE NEEDS SOMEBODY. Everyone needs someone who is afraid of losing them. To be loved , is to be loved by that someone who is afraid of losing you.

‘Tempted To Steal‘ based on “If Love Is A Crime” ask the question Have You Ever Stolen For The One You Love? Are You Willing To Be Jailed For Life?

Track 12. ‘One Day‘ is about “Love And Forgiveness“, 13. ‘Find A Bae‘ is about “Pressure Love“, 14. ‘PADI‘ is about ‘Secret Love‘, 15. ‘Chana‘ touches “Confidence In Ones Body And Self“, 16. ‘Pipa‘ is about “Family Love” and Track 17 the last on the album, ‘Hook‘ talks about capturing what you love…

The KING OF LOVE album which is his third body of work and his second under self owned label Flyboy inc, goes live on all digital platforms from 25th of June 2020.

Following conversations by top music journalists and social media commentators, the king of Love album is definitely going to be worth all the hype and as expected live up to expectations.

The album which was passionately written & performed by Kizz Daniel, is executively produced by Mofoluwato Anidugbe and will be Distributed by international big wigs Empire.

The album is loaded with production credits from the most brilliant and creative producers from around the continent including Philkeyz, Majorbangz Runtinz, ATG and Krizbeatz.

