Kizz Daniel Floods The Internet With Photos & Videos Of Rumored American Babymama & Son

Kizz Daniel has shattered the hearts of his female fans as he has shared a picture of a beautiful lady and a child who looks just like him.

The singer took to Instagram, to pepper his female fans with several videos and pictures of a mysterious lady and a child who looks exactly like him. However, she didn’t stay mysterious for too long as it didn’t take too long for netizens to dig out her entire profile. Fans went to work and searched for her on Instagram, and they were victorious.

Kizz Daniel’s caption threw more fuel in the fire, making fans go wild in the comment sections he wrote “Omo mama e”. The lady identified as Cindysharee who is an American based model also took to his comment section to drop lovely emojis for the singer after he shared her picture.

See the picture below:

View this post on Instagram Omo mama e ? A post shared by VADO D GREAT (@iamkizzdaniel) on Jan 11, 2020 at 5:36am PST

