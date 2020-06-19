Categories
Music

Kiut – “Samantan” (Prod. by Mosco P)

Kiut - Samantan

Raba Bag Entertainment is back with front man Kiut, to take over the music industry, after the success story of money matter, the high life feel song was highly accepted across Africa and the world at large.

Kiut is here again with a fresh fire tittle “SAMANTA”, Song produce by Mosco P, m&m by Cypress hit.

This afro pop song is going to blow your mind.

