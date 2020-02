NNODIOGU IKENNA KINGSLEY with the stage name KIRKO DRILZ is an artiste signed to SOUND GANG. He comes through with with a banging record titled “Honey Mood“.

“Honey Mood” is a track off his upcoming EP (D.E.E.P) to be released soon.

Here is the latest tune and melody in town, cop it below and Enjoy!



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Kirko-Drilz-Honey-Mood.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Follow on TWITTER: @Iamkirkodrilz

The post Kirko Drilz – “Honey Mood” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print