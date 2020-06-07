Nigerian international music star “Kingstyle” is set to hit up the Nigerian music industry with his new single titled “Born Naked“.

Josiah Alexander Ngwoke better known by his stage name as Kingstyle is an energetic music performer, songwriter and singer, who has been doing well over the years in the international afro pop music market.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Born Naked is a great song with unique sound production that talks about equality in humans, as we need to humble ourselves, love each other no matter our colors, and also a vibe that will keep you dancing all day, as kingstyle has a way of delivery good lines that make his fans love him worldwide. The song was produced, mixed and mastered by Onexbeatz.

Download “Born Naked”, listen and share..



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Born-Naked-Prod.-By-Onexbeatz.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Kingstyle – “Born Naked” (Prod. By Onexbeatz) appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

