King Perryy – “My Darlina” (Free Verse/Instrumental)

“King Perryy” popularly know as “Continental Boy” following the success of his new song “My Darlina” off his soon to be released EP “Citizen Of The World” kicks off a challenge in view of an Allstar remix.

GET ‘My Darlina’

King Perryy will be sharing entries on his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook; follow the instructions below to get on the trend and make your post with the hashtag #MyDarlinaChallenge

Challenge Instructions

Record a verse on the free instrumental Make a video, post on Instagram/Facebook/Twitter (Tag @kingperryy) with the hashtag #MyDarlinaChallenge

Get the Free Verse/Instrumental below



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/King-Perryy-My-Darlina-free-verse-97-Bpm.mp3

DOWNLOAD

