“King Perryy” popularly know as “Continental Boy” following the success of his new song “My Darlina” off his soon to be released EP “Citizen Of The World” kicks off a challenge in view of an Allstar remix.
King Perryy will be sharing entries on his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook; follow the instructions below to get on the trend and make your post with the hashtag #MyDarlinaChallenge
Challenge Instructions
- Record a verse on the free instrumental
- Make a video, post on Instagram/Facebook/Twitter (Tag @kingperryy) with the hashtag #MyDarlinaChallenge
Get the Free Verse/Instrumental below
The post King Perryy – “My Darlina” (Free Verse/Instrumental) appeared first on tooXclusive.