King Perryy – “My Darlina” (Free Verse/Instrumental)

King Perryy - My Darlina (Free Verse/Instrumental)

King Perryy” popularly know as “Continental Boy” following the success of his new song “My Darlina” off his soon to be released EP “Citizen Of The World” kicks off a challenge in view of an Allstar remix.

GET ‘My Darlina’

King Perryy will be sharing entries on his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook; follow the instructions below to get on the trend and make your post with the hashtag #MyDarlinaChallenge

Challenge Instructions

  1. Record a verse on the free instrumental
  2. Make a video, post on Instagram/Facebook/Twitter (Tag @kingperryy) with the hashtag #MyDarlinaChallenge

Get the Free Verse/Instrumental below


DOWNLOAD

 

