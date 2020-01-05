Kidnapping: Police parade 29 suspects

Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

THE Benue State Police Command said it arrested 29 suspects for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery and theft among others, during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr. Mukaddas Garba, who addressed reporters yesterday in Makurdi on the security situation during the Yuletide, said the festive season was relatively hitch-free with pockets of incidents in parts of the state.

He identified lack of effective information flow as the major challenge faced by the command in 2019, saying the situation, however, improved during the festive period.

Garba said the collaboration with sister security agencies and Benue communities had improved so much that the people had tremendous confidence in the force and therefore shared confidential information with it.

The police commissioner said the partnership further resulted in the arrest of 26 suspects for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery and theft among other crimes, as well as recovery of 205 live ammunition, one car and nine motorcycles during the Yuletide.

“Actually, the major challenge we had when we came on board was lack of information, but with the synergy we have with our sister agencies and communities, the situation has changed.

The information flow during the festive period was perfect and you are all living witnesses to the hitch-free celebration. We had no major incident that could have disrupted the activities of people who came home for the celebration.

“And I think there is significant improvement in the relationship we are having with the public.

