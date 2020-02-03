Kidnapping: Kaduna Beefs Up Security At Rigasa Train Station

The Rigasa train station connects passengers heading to Abuja.

The Kaduna State Government has beefed up security around the Rigasa train station as part of efforts to guarantee the safety of passengers.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, revealed this when he visited Rigasa train station to assess security measures in the area.

The latest security arrangement by the government comes on the heels of rumoured attacks on passengers along the road leading to the railway station by suspected kidnappers.

He said a combined team of army, police and other security agencies have been stationed around the station and environs to ensure that passengers are adequately protected.