Kidnappers release Ekiti commissioner

From Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture Olabode Folorunso, who was kidnapped last week, has regained freedom.

Olabode’s release occurred nine days after he was abducted with a woman, Mrs. Taiwo Bosede, on his way to his Iye-Ekiti hometown.

A councillor at Ilejemeje Local Government, Mr. Olatunji Omotosho, who was in his car, was shot dead on the spot.

The kidnappers later contacted the commissioner’s family and asked for N30 million ransom, which they later reduced to N15million.

The abductors on May 1 released the woman at a forest somewhere in Kwara State.

Police Commissioner Mr. Asuquo Amba said Olabode was released on Sunday after nine days in captivity.

Amba, who spoke through the command spokesman, Sunday Abutu, said the commissioner was released unhurt, adding that he was in high spirit.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, also confirmed the commissioner’s release.

He said: “The commissioner was released a few hours ago unhurt, and has since rejoined his family.”

The governor thanked the public for their love, concern and good wishes for the commissioner during his incarceration.

He hailed the security agencies for securing the release of the commissioner and reassured residents of his administration’s commitment to rid the state of criminals.

Fayemi sympathised with the family of the deceased councillor.

It was, however, not clear if a ransom was paid to secure the commissioner’s release.

