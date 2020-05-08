Categories
Kidnappers free Abia radio presenter

 Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

 

RADIO presenter Chinenye Iwuoha kidnapped on Monday has been freed.

Iwuoha, who works with Pacesetter FM, Umuahia, of the Federal Road Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), was released on Thursay.

It was not clear whether any ransom was paid to secure the presenter’s freedom, but the kidnappers initially demanded N20 million.

State police chief Janet Agbede said Iwuoha was rescued unconditionally and unhurt.

Agbede said that the kidnappers released her unconditionally as police mounted heavy pressure on them.

At the time of filing the report, it was gathered that the staff of Radio Nigeria, Pacesetter FM, Amakanma was at the police station.

