Kidnappers demand N20m ransom for Gov Sule’s aide

By Linus Oota, Lafia

Kidnappers of the Special Adviser to the Governor of Nasarawa State on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development Mr. John Mamman, have demanded N20 million ransom for his release.

They are also demanding one of their members arrested by the security agencies be released or they will kill the Special Adviser.

The Nation reports Mamman was kidnnaped last Saturday by 8pm in his house at Dari in Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnappers, who invaded the house in their numbers, shot sporadically to scare people before they succeeded in whisking him away.

However, luck ran out of one of the suspected kidnappers as he was napped by some members of the community and handed over to the Police.

A source close to the family said the kidnappers earlier demanded N150 million, which they reduced to N 20 million on Monday evening.

Our correspondent gathered when the kidnappers called the family, they overheard Mamman, pleading for leniency at the background.

