Kidnappers Collect N1m Ransom, Release OOU Law Graduate

A graduate of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Motunrayo Rafiu, who was abducted by suspected kidnappers in the Kabba area of Kogi State, has been released.

Rafiu was released on Sunday after the family reportedly paid a ransom of N1m.

The victim was said to have spent five days in the kidnappers’ den.

“She was released on Sunday evening after we paid N1m to them,” a family member said.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, Williams Aya, however, said the victim was rescued along with three others.

He said, “All the victims were released yesterday (Sunday) by the abductors. Since the incident happened, our men had been trailing the kidnappers. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the Police Mobile Force and Counter-Terrorism Unit were deployed to comb the bush and as of yesterday morning (Sunday) they were still there.

“A man was rescued before the other ones were released when the pressure was much on them. I am not aware of any payment of ransom and no suspect has been arrested. We are still on their trail.”

