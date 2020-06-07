Kidnapped Delta Doctor Regains Freedom After 1 Week In Kidnappers’ Den

The kidnapped Principal Medical Officer at Ojobo General Hospital in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr. Wisdom Iboyitete, has regained his freedom after spending one week in the custody of his abductors, The PUNCH reports.

Iboyitete was kidnapped by gunmen who had disguised as patients at the hospital premises.

The PUNCH was told that the doctor was released by his abductors in the early hours of Sunday.

Delta State Secretary of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, Dr. Ikechukwu Okoh, confirmed the release of the abducted doctor to journalists in Warri.

Okoh could not give details of the modalities of his colleague’s release as of the time of filing this report.

The PUNCH reports that NAGGMDP, Delta State Chapter had declared an indefinite strike to protest the abduction of Iboyitete.

The Nigerian Medical Association, in the same vein, directed its members across the state to down tools if the victim was not released before Monday, June 8, 2020.

The kidnappers had reportedly demanded N5 million ransom for the release of the abducted medical doctor on Wednesday.

It was however not clear if the ransom was paid to secure the release of the doctor as of the time of filing this report

