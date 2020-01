Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq shared new photos of herself and Khloe hyped her to no end.

Malika, who is expecting her first child, cradled her bump in the photos.

“You betta bring in 2020 With a slay!!!” Khloe wrote.

She added: “Remind them.

“That’s my baby mama.”

