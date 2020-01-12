Kesiena Obue: Why I left the sciences for film and theatre

Kesiena Obue is grabbing attention, writing her own story as the new Theatre Amazon to watch out for. Interestingly, the Urhobo-born thespian who hails from Ughelli in Delta State is unassuming. She continues to make her mark as the playwright behind some of the biggest productions in theatre and film. Her enviable credits include Wakaa the Musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, Hertitude and The Bling Lagosians. The University of Ibadan-trained Theatre Arts talent is a playwright, director and filmmaker rolled into one. In 2009, she founded her own arts production company “KesservierVanille Productions”, which quickly became the platform for her early artistic expressions and success. Last weekend, she successfully wrapped up a 10-day show of her latest theatre showcase, Hertitude. In this interview with Yetunde Oladeinde, she chats about her trajectory from her first degree in microbiology, guided by her passion and navigating her way to theatre arts.

In your new stage play Hertitude, why did you focus on three women who are siblings with similar stories? Do they define anything for you, whether your life or career?

The three women do not define anything for me. I choose three sisters because I wanted to touch three different classes of people. The elites, the ones that look down on others; then we have the celebrities, those who feel untouchable, the stars and people who want to condemn. I wanted to use those three people to represent.

You seem to be close to Bolanle Austin Peters, what is it about you and her?

I worked for her. When I started working for Terra Kulture, I didn’t start as her Executive Assistant. I started as a writer before I became her Executive Assistant. I think she trusted me a lot, that is why we have a very good relationship.

Who opened the door for you? You were a microbiologist before you went into theatre.

Yes, I was a microbiologist, but I went back to school to do film and theatre. After I finished from the University of Ibadan, I was already producing film in Ibadan. Bolanle Austin Peters saw me as a director and writer.

How would you evaluate the audience and the reception of theatre in Ibadan compared to Lagos?

I would say it like this: Ibadan audience want to see films, but they don’t want to pay.

Would you say the theatre culture is thriving there more than here?

It’s not thriving there more than here. People here are willing to pay premium for good productions; but in Ibadan, no. If you do a production for fifteen thousand, nobody will see it. We had a theatre day where the highest I sold a ticket for was five thousand naira and that was even for VIP; regular was five hundred naira for students and one thousand naira for others. That’s for a production titled ‘Ivie’. The theatre culture is more in Lagos.

If you are to talk about female representation in theatre in Nigeria, what would be your opinion?

We are well represented. We have fantastic directors; we have Ikimi Douglas, Ifeoma Fafunwa, there is myself and Bolanle Austin Peters. There are lots of producers, writers and directors. But it can get better.

When you say it can get better, what changes would you like to see?

I would love to see more women.

Even though there are lots of women, you would still love to see more women?

(Laughs) The ratio of male to female is like 4:1.

Apart from being behind the scene, are they reflecting the true Nigerian woman story? Do you think script writers have done well enough to reflect the real Nigerian story in our place?

What I would ask is; what is the real Nigerian woman story? It’s your reality. You have to write what you know and what you can identify with. You can’t write anything that is alien. My definition of the Nigerian woman story might be different from yours based on upbringing, beliefs and everything. But we are getting there.

Talking about relativity, do you relate with any of the characters in anyway? You wrote the play, right?

I would say I relate with all the characters because we all face social media pressure, how to live, how to be glamorous on social media and all of that. When I posted something about myself and I was not smiling, people would ask, are you ok? Why are you not smiling? And I felt like, must I smile? I’m ok, I just don’t feel like posting a smiling picture. You know this society pressure; we must be this, at this age you must be married, working and all that, so I relate with all of them.

So what were the emotional depth you explored when writing their characters?

There is nothing we don’t touch, parental abuse. So many people faced parental abuse from their immediate family and that shapes who we are, what we do and the way we think. Fortunately for me, I didn’t go through that. I have supportive parents. But I was very observant during my childhood and it helps my work. I watched the way my friends behave and the things around me. A lot of people face parental abuse and the parents do not even know they are abusing their children. A lot of emotional deprivation. Most Nigerian parents don’t know how to help their children grow emotionally. To them, being a parent is providing a roof and food. But you have to know it’s more than that. You need to help them grow. So these girls are kids who were emotionally deprived and verbally abused by their parents. When it comes to depth, I needed to go deep. I touched a lot.

What exactly did you have in mind when you set out to make your stage play?

I wanted it to be a mirror for the society. We are always free to judge or to condemn. What people are judging is not the same as what they do. I wanted my people to come and see that since you don’t have the morals you claim to have, so don’t judge me because I’m doing something you do not do or you are doing something I am not doing. So we all see it differently.

Why are you not a feminist?

I’m not a feminist because I believe we all have our special ways God created us. I have my role as a woman and a man has his role as a man. There are things I would do that a man would never be able to do, and there are things a man would do that I won’t be able to do. So I don’t deceive myself. It’s not a superiority war; it’s not a witch hunt. For me, it’s about equity and fairness. Treat me right and I will treat you right.

Is that not an illusion? Can we really achieve equity in a world like this?

That’s why I said equity is equity. Can we really achieve equity, as you said? I have friends who are feminists but they So, which is more demanding for you?

They are both demanding. I don’t prefer theatre. I see film like science, and theatre like art.

When you say you see film like science, can you expatiate?

To me, film is like physics because of the whole camera thing. Although they are both art. I love both of them because I get ‘feels’ from both of them.

Which is more profitable?

In Nigeria right now, film is more profitable; that’s because the theatre industry is still growing. It’s difficult to break even in theatre. It’s easier if you have sponsors. But if you are financing it yourself, it’s difficult to break even.

You originally studied microbiology in school, what inspired your career change to study theatre arts?

I think I was born with this. I remember when I was growing up, I’ve always been writing. I would use my school notes to write stories and my mother would scream. I used to have stories in my head that I used to tell my sister. I’m always scared of the toilet; if I’m going to use the rest room, someone must be there with me and I used to tell my younger sister that I will tell her stories and the catch is that I must not repeat my stories. Every time she follows me, I tell her a fresh story. I was already a storyteller; I have a thing for stories. But it was in the university that I knew I had to do that. I was not feeling myself in science anymore. I knew during my NYSC that I was going back to school. Thankfully, my parents understood. They didn’t understand at first but later they did. My dad right now is my major sponsor for Hertitude. He brought the bulk of the money. We didn’t leave any stone unturned. The quality, the costumes; I’m a perfectionist, sort of. So when I do a production, I touch everything. I collaborated with the National Theatre, Z-mirage and Moto Media.

If you are to dissect Kesiena, who will you see? The screen writer, the playwright, the director; who would eventually come out?

I’m a mother, what you are not seeing well is that I have a son at home; a twelve-year old. I’m a single mother. If I’m not writing, producing or directing, I will be a mother to my son and a daughter to my parents and a sister to my siblings. But someone asked me, if you are not writing, what else can you do? I said nothing.

Beyond Hertitude,what next for you?

I’m working on a film next year. I’m working on a feature film. The first feature film, produced and directed by me.

Early next year?

Yes. We are looking at March or April? We are also looking at bringing back Hertitude once again on stage just in time for the Easter celebrations.

