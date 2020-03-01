Kenyan Government Deports Four Chinese For Whipping A Kenyan Waiter (Photos)

Kenyan government has deported four Chinese citizens after one of them whipped a Kenyan waiter for coming late to work at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Kenya’s Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i has ordered the deportation of four Chinese nationals taken to court over assaulting a Kenyan worker.

The four are Deng Hailan, Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling.

Mr Deng is suspected to have caned waiter Simon Osako Silo over lateness before dismissing him,

They were arrested on February 9 after detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Nairobi suburb Kileleshwa.

