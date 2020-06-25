Kenenth Imasuagbon Steps Down In Edo PDP Primary Race

File: Mr. Kenneth Imasuagbon.

One of the aspirants hoping to win the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party for the upcoming Governorship elections in Edo state, Kenenth Imasuagbon has withdrawn his candidacy.

Mr. Imasuagbon confirmed his exit from the race to Channels Television on Thursday.

He is the third candidate to withdraw from the race after Governor Godwin Obaseki joined the PDP from the All Progressives Congress.

Obaseki is in pole position to pick up the PDP ticket at the primaries, which is scheduled to hold today, Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Imasuagbon vowed he would never step down for anyone during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.