The summer is here and we are definitely excited. With the summer anthem hitting the airwaves, let’s put our summer body to work and groove to the new trending single WAYO by the ace singer Kendickson.

Delivering ‘WAYO’ with his sweeten voice, Kendickson eulogies his woman as he professes his love for her and pleads with her not to look elsewhere, in his words ”No do me wayo”.

This sweet groovy mid tempo song is Kendickson’s second Single of the year following up on the successes of his recent singles ‘Blessings‘ (Kendickson’s 2020 debut) and ‘Jojo‘ which has garnered massive airplay on all musical platforms.

Listen and Enjoy the new jam (WAYO) below



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Kendickson-Wayo.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

