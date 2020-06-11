Kemi Olunloyo Releases Names And Photos Of Hushpuppi’s Associates Allegedly Arrested With Him (Photos)

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has shared pictures of Hushpuppi associates allegedly arrested with him by INTERPOL in Dubai.

Kemi Olunloyo shared the details on her social media page where she wrote;

“THREAD ON THE ARREST OF BILLIONAIRE REAL ESTATE MOGUL Ray HushPuppi

HushPuppi was arrested yesterday in Dubai at his apartment Pallazo Versace along with his entire team. I will introduce them to you one by one. The case belongs to@SecretService @fbi @INTERPOL_HQ and it involves $35M wire fraud meant for #Covid19 test kits

“Pac” is another Dubai based big boy and in HushPuppi’s close knit inner circle. He was arrested alongside HP. Flashy luxurious items on IG page. Real name not known. Authorities will release later.

Sean the Escaper was also arrested and he’s HushPuppi’s PA. He is described as a right hand man errand boy. They live together at Pallazo Versace in Dubai.

Mr Woodberry was arrested alongside HushPuppi as a member of his hardworking team.

Finally Tony Roma nickname who is also a Nigerian and also arrested with the rest of the team. All 5 men are being held at an Interpol facility in Dubai city”.

As soon as we have charging documents, you will be notified of the HushPuppi and associates charges by law enforcement sources in the investigation says it’s a $35M wire fraud involving BEC style fraud and money for #covid19 test kits and ventilators.

See photos she shared below;

