Nigerian, South African based singer KAY P real name AKANO KAZEEM currently one of the young new acts tagged to change face of the Nigerian and African music Industry. Here is a banging tune from the talented music act titled “Faramo“.

Listen and Enjoy!

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Kay-P-Faramo.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Kay P – “Faramo” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email