Katy Perry, Tinashe, Gryffin And More To Perform In This Week’s Coke Studio Sessions

With performances from a diverse range of artists from all over the world in its first 40 days, the Coke Studio Sessions is set to build on its momentum with some big performances announced this week.

For those looking to supplement the lovely weather with intimate renditions of the best songs from your favourite artists, this week’s Coke Studio Sessions might just be the perfect treat. So here are a few sessions we are looking forward to!

Katy Perry

Although the 35-year-old singer is still awaiting the birth of her first child, she has been busy, making appearances and performing her biggest hits for her fans remotely. Her latest commitment to tend to her fan base and contribute to the world’s recovery from the current pandemic is through a performance on the Coke Studio Sessions this Saturday, and we are expecting it to be all shades of exciting!

For her highly anticipated one-hour virtual concert, it is expected that the popular singer will belt out the biggest hits of her career such as “Roar”, “Firework”, “I Kissed A Girl”, and more; including her latest hit “Daisies”.

Tinashe

From leaving RCA Records in 2019 to getting signed by Jay-Z’s record label, Roc Nation, months later – the past few months have been quite the journey for Tinashe. In this period, the artiste has released several songs with critical acclaim and mainstream appeal, the latest one being a track with ZHU titled “ONLY”.

In an interview with E! in May, the singer revealed she has been doing most of her recent recordings remotely in her home studio. So if this is anything to go by, her performance on the Coke Studio Sessions this Thursday will be an immersive experience.

Gryffin

When Gryffin debuted his first single titled “Heading Home”, featuring Australian singer Josef Salvat, the world was introduced to a new dimension of electronic music – teeming with emotion, unquestionable quality and a magnetic pull. The artiste has since taken the music industry by storm, with multiple hits such as “Nobody Compares To You”, “Remember”, “Hurt People”, “Tie Me Down”, “Need Your Love” and more.

Perhaps with the current global situation, Gryffin’s performance might be all you need to feel tethered to the world again, with some songs inducing happiness and others getting you in touch with your innermost feelings. We are expecting his session on this week’s Coke Studio Sessions this Friday to be every bit as incredible as his music.

You can catch these incredible artistes live on, streaming platform, #BeApp:

? Katy Perry – Saturday, June 27, 2 am.

? Tinashe – Thursday, June 25, 2 am.

? Gryffin – Friday, June 26, 2 am.

You can also catch the performances on Coca-Cola’s YouTube channel 24 hours after they air live on BeApp.

The Coke Studio Sessions is a virtual concert series organised by Coca-Cola and #BeApp, aimed at supporting the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in its fight against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

As of present, The Coca-Cola Foundation has donated over $2.5 million to support the IFRC in West Africa in response to COVID-19. The company will also match up to a collective total of $3 million in consumer donations made through this initiative.

