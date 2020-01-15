Katsina to lift Almajiri kids through education

By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Katsina State government has spoken of plans take off a large population of Almajiri children off the streets by collapsing the existing religious system, into a blend of Koranic and western education

Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, who made this known at media chat with reporters at the Government house, maintained that the state government was liaising with the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) and the Federal Ministry of Education on how to take the children out of the street, by also incorporating the school feeding programme under the Federal Government’s Social Investment programme.

He said: ”Government is doing all it could to address the issue of Almajiris. Forcing children to acquire religious knowledge without a blend of formal western education places them on the verge of destruction and renders them un-important elements to the society and the nation at large.

“We are planning to incorporate them into the school feeding program, because government will soon take all statistics of all the Koranic schools in the state, and if the malam is from Katsina state, he will go back to his community and do the Islamic teaching there. He does not need to travel from one local government to another before he does that”.

“So, taking children from one state to the other should be discouraged, I think what we need to do is to criminalise it, we must have a unity of purpose, and there has to be a law not only for Northern states but for Nigeria as whole”, .

