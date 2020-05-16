Categories
Katsina Residents Block Highways, Protest Against Bandits, Kidnappings (Photo)

Some residents of Kastina State on Saturday blocked the highway passing through Jibia community to Katsina, the state capital, and other parts of the state to protest against daily attacks, kidnappings and rape by bandits.

The people, who are from Yangayya district, rendered many travellers and motorists stranded.

They vowed that they would not open the road nor return to their houses until government took action to protect them from incessant bandit attacks.

