Katsina records two new COVID-19 cases

By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Katsina has recorded two additional positive cases, bringing the total active cases to nine in the state.

The Chairman, Katsina State Covid-19 Emergency Response Committee, Manner Yakubu stated this on Friday at a press briefing at Government House Katsina

The Nation recalled the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its twitter handle announced seven cases for the state as at Thursday night.

But it was gathered two additional cases in contact with the positive persons were recorded.

Mannir, who also doubles as Deputy Governor, said the committee had received four additional positive cases on April 16.

He said ‘’The state initially had seven positive cases but the number rose to nine following test outcomes of the two new cases.

‘’Of the four new cases, three were from Daura via a community transmission from one of the contacts to the state’s index case’’

He added that the other victim is a resident of Dutsinma Local Government Area council area, who recently returnedfrom Lagos.

He also disclosed that the committee had been able to raise more than N207 million through donations witu another N33.5 million in pledges pending from donors.

Mannir added that seven proposed isolation centres have been identified in Daura, Baure, Funtua, Malumfashi, Dutsinma, Kankia and Jibia council areas, to complement the ones in the state capital.

He said the committee had trained 66 medical personnel for the proposed isolation centres, at the cost of N3.7 million.

