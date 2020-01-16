Katsina Kidnap Kingpin Apprehended In Kwara

A suspected Katsina Kidnap Kingpin has been paraded by the Kwara State Commissioner of Police Kayode Egbetokun, following his arrest in the state.

The suspect was accused of always running to Kwara State to hide after carrying out a successful operation in Katsina.

“We have in our custody a suspect that is always running to Kwara State after every successful kidnap operation in Katsina State. He has made confessional statement in that regard.

“Recall that last Friday, I had dinner with my officers where I mentioned that we have arrested 275 and prosecuted them in cases of armed robbery and kidnapping and most of these cases did not even take place here in Kwara.

“The suspects actually committed the offences outside the state and they always run here for cover. We have arrested a lot of them. We transferred some of them back to the state that have jurisdiction over the case and we prosecuted some here too.”

