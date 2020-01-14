Katsina Govt Gives Bandits 48 Hours To Release Kidnapped Persons

Bandits in Katsina have been given a 48-hour ultimatum to unconditionally release all kidnapped persons in their custody or face the full wrath of the law.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa made the declaration while briefing newsmen on the outcome of an extraordinary meeting held with relevant stakeholders.

READ ALSO: Lagos Taskforce Tows At Least 20 Vehicles From Court Premises

Mr. Inuwa while warning bandits said that this would be the last meeting the government will have with them to advocate for peaceful co-existence between them and the larger society, stating that the state government will no longer grant an excuse to bandits who breach the peace accord.

“For those repentants who still abide by the dictates of the accord, the government would provide them a piece of land to relocate as no going back the military will soon resume in full force.”

Other stakeholders who attended the meeting include the General Officer Commanding 8th Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, General Aminu Bande, the repentant as well as representatives of some recalcitrant bandits from Katsina and Zamfara States.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...