Kashamu to Secondus: I remain PDP member

Our Reporter

Senator Buruji Kashamu said on Sunday that he remained a bona fide member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

He was reacting to PDP National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus’ reported claim that he (Kashamu) had been expelled from the party.

Kashamu, in a statement by his spokesman, Austin Oniyokor, said a court nullified his expulsion.

“Before the 2019 general election, an FCT High Court on October 10, 2018 nullified my expulsion.

“The court described it as ‘an act done in gross and wilful violation of an express order of court made on the 9th of January, 2018, directing parties to keep and maintain status quo and in particular not to carry out any disciplinary action…without first having recourse to this court.”

“The court went further to rule that ‘the said letter of the expulsion of four persons made by the respondents hereof on the 1st of August, 2018 is hereby set aside and declared null, void and of no effect, in that it was made in gross violation of the aforesaid subsisting Order of Court.’”

Kashamu said one of the four persons referred to in the court order “is the former State Chairman, Adebayo Dayo, who is now in league with those Prince Secondus is siding with.”

The Senator said the orders have neither been appealed nor upturned.

“Thus, the judgment remains valid, subsisting and binding on the PDP; any contrary view again will be contemptuous of the court,” Kashamu said.

He added that it was based on the court orders that he emerged and contested as the Ogun State governorship candidate of the PDP during the 2019 general elections.

“So, for these reasons, as a former member of the National Executive Committee of the PDP and an automatic member of the State Executive Committee, I remain a bonafide and financial member of the PDP in Ogun State,” he said.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

