Kanye West Set To Rival His Wife, Kim Kardashian With His Own Beauty Range

Kanye West is launching a range of beauty and cosmetic products, according to reports.

No doubt his biggest inspirations are his wife Kim Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner who both have been hugely successful with their range of beauty products.

The US rapper collaborated with Adidas to create the Yeezy fashion range.

Now it is believed Kanye’s company has filed for a “Yeezy” trademark to cover beauty and skincare products.

The glamorous range will include makeup, false eyelashes, facial masks, nail polish and moisturisers, according to TMZ.

His range will also include bath gels, body oils and shaving cream

