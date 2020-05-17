Kano slashes salaries of political office holders

Kolade Adeyemi, Kano
Ganduje said this was due to shortfall in the Federation Account and decline in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) because of COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor said: “Due to shortfall of the price of oil in the global market which affects world economy and eventually causes a serious shortfall in the federation account for states, the state slashes the salary of all political office holders by 50 per cent.”
These were contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Abba Anwar on Sunday .
The statement quoted Ganduje as further stating: “There is also a serious setback in the IGR due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Whereas almost all companies in the state are no longer in operation due to lockdown.
“So also other areas where the state gets revenue are no longer operational. This also is another reason for giving political office holders half salary.
‘’This includes the Governor and his Deputy, all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants among others. At the local government level, those affected are Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen, Elected Councillors, Supervisory Councillors, Advisers and Secretaries of Local Governments.”