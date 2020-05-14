Kano Govt Quarantines Over 2000 Almajiris

Kano state government has quarantined over 2000 Almajiris to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the second hotspot of the virus after Lagos State.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The Kano state Commissioner of Health Ibrahim Tsanyawa confirmed this to Channels Television that a team of rapid response experts have been trained to manage the Almajiris at their quarantine centres.

Mr Tsanyawa revealed that the trainees were selected from medical doctors, nurses, community health workers and laboratory scientists to test and screen the Almajiris at their in their camps in Kiru, Gabasawa and Karaye Local Government Areas of the state.

READ ALSO: Presidency Reveals How Buhari Will Tackle Nigeria’s Weak Health System

He explained that the Almajiris, including those that had been repatriated from other states to Kano, would be tested for COVID-19.

He added that those who have tested positive for the virus would be taken to isolation center for treatment, while those that are negative would be taken back to their homes and reunite with their parents.

“They are all going to be tested for COVID-19 to know their status. Those with the disease will be taken to isolation centres while the negative ones be reunited with their families.

“We have over 2000 frontline health workers in Kano. Adequate Personal Protective Equipment, PPE had been provided to them to protect themselves. They are also working in public facilities. They work at both private and secondary health institutions,” the commissioner said.

In his remarks, the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje described the almajiris as the most vulnerable to the virus.

According to him, the kids are subjected to health threats as they have no shelter, living in congestion with no proper sanitation, emphasising that quarantining them and subjecting them to health care is the only way forward.

“We shall commerce testing them. Those that are negative will be taken to their origins. Those found positive will be taken to isolation center and be taken to their states of origin after they recover and fully certified COVID-19 free by NCDC,” he said.

Governor Ganduje charged the trainees to perform above expectations, noting that no amount of allowance could match their reward for sacrifice and service to humanity.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

