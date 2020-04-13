Kano Confirms Two More COVID-19 Cases

The Kano State Government has recorded two more cases of COVID-19 in the state.
This brings the total number of positive cases identified so far in the state to three.
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
A government spokesman, Salihu Tanko, confirmed this to Channels Television on Monday.
According to Tanko, the new cases had been in contact with the index case in the state.
The State Ministry of Health also confirmed the new infections on Twitter.
As at 7:45pm, 2 additional cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in @KanostateNg @NCDCgov @FMICNigeria @NOA_Nigeria @Chikwe_I #StayHome #StaySafeNigeria pic.twitter.com/NCcXbdAuFZ
— Kano State Ministry of Health (@KNSMOH) April 13, 2020