Kano Commerce Five-a-side competition holds this month

KANO State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to re-position sports across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya made this known while receiving the management of Five Stars Football, an Abuja-based sports firm that specializes in organizing sports tournaments.

The commissioner added the ministry under his watch is willing to give required support to make the tournament a success.

“We are very much delighted to receive you. Our doors are always open to this kind of laudable initiatives,” Lakwaya added.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ibrahim Ahmed Sagagi said the ministry would give the organisers all the necessary assistance for the tournament to be successful.

Responding, Managing Director of Five Stars Sports firm, Olumide Aturu expressed his delight with the warm reception, adding that the choice of Kano wasn’t difficult as the state leads in terms football followership in the country.

“I cannot describe how elated I am with the kind of reception we received since we got to Kano. After Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt, we deem it necessary to bring this tournament here as Kano is the hub of football in Nigeria.”

“We strategically named it the Kano Commerce Cup due to the fact that the state is economic nerve centre of Northern Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Kano State Football Association chairman, Sharif Rabi’u Inuwa Ahlan also endorsed the F tournament.

The five aside tournament is a 24 team event with the winner pocketing N150, 000, while second place team goes home with N50, 000

The 2020 Kano Commerce Five-a-side tournament is slated for Ahmed Musa Sports Centre from January 24 to 26.

